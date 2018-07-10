HNA Group Provides Update Regarding Memorial Services for Wang Jian

HAIKOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--HNA Group (“HNA”) today released the following information regarding the funeral and memorial services for its co-founder and Chairman, Wang Jian:

On July 9, Chairman Wang Jian’s family held a private funeral ceremony. The services were attended by Chairman Wang’s relatives and close family friends.

“Wang Jian was a dear friend and trusted colleague for over 25 years, who truly cared about bringing people together in peace, happiness and well-being. While our sadness at his tragic passing is deep, all who knew him can be heartened that we will move forward with the vision and values we shared with him as our guideposts. Together, in his honor and standing on the rock of his personal and professional achievements, we will continue to strive every day to make the world a better place,” said HNA Group’s co-founder and Chairman Chen Feng.

Chairman Wang devoted his life to his family, HNA Group, and his philanthropic endeavors. After graduation from college, he joined the Civil Aviation Administration of China. In the wake of the economic reforms in China, he and Chairman Chen Feng worked together, based in Hainan, to start what is now HNA Group’s anchor company – Hainan Airlines. For the past 25 years, Chairman Wang worked tirelessly to help build Hainan Airlines and HNA Group into global enterprises and instilled a culture of innovation, service and working to make the world a better place that will be his enduring legacy.

To honor Chairman Wang’s personal life and his professional and philanthropic achievements, HNA will hold a tribute ceremony on Friday, July 13, at 10:00 AM CST for HNA employees and invited guests at HNA’s Headquarters in Haikou, China.

