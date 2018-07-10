Quotes on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court:

"There is no one in America more qualified for this position and no one more deserving." — President Donald Trump.

__

"I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic. If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case and I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law." — Kavanaugh.

__

"Brett is a brilliant jurist who has faithfully applied the Constitution and laws throughout his 12 years on the D.C. Circuit. He is a fine husband, father, and friend — and a man of the highest integrity." — Former President George W. Bush wrote in a statement.

__

"Judge Kavanaugh has sterling academic credentials. He is widely admired for his intellect, experience, and exemplary judicial temperament. ... And his judicial record demonstrates a firm understanding of the role of a judge in our Republic: Setting aside personal views and political preferences in order to interpret our laws as they are written." — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

__

"In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump has put reproductive rights and freedoms and health care protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block. ... I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh's nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same." — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.