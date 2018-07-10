Taiwan braces for impact with Super Typhoon Maria at 5 p.m. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The periphery of Super Typhoon Maria is expected to make landfall at 5 p.m. this evening (July 10) as the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a land warning for 13 cities and counties in Taiwan and a heavy rain warning for 19 cities and counties.

As of 9:15 a.m., the CWB reports that Super Typhoon Maria was located 530 kilometers east of Yilan and is moving northwest at a speed of 28 kilometers per hour. It has a radius of 280 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kilometers per hour with wind gusts of 234 kilometers per hour.

The CWB predicts that by 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 11), the eye of the storm will come within 180 kilometers to the northwest of Keelung.

A land warning has been issued by the CWB for Nantou County, Keelung, Yilan County, Changhua County, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Taipei City, Hualien County, Miaoli County and Lienchang County. In addition, the CWB has issued an extremely heavy rain warning for New Taipei City , Taipei City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and Taichung City, while a heavy rain warning has been issued for Hsinchu City, Hualien County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County and Pingtung County.

Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), CEO and founder of WeatherRisk Explore Inc. on his Facebook page predicted that the periphery of Super Typhoon Maria will make landfall at about 5 or 6 p.m. this evening. Peng predicts that at that time northern, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan will begin to see heavier winds and rains that will continue to grow in intensity until peaking at between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Satellite maps



CWB satellite map.



Enhanced satellite map. (CWB)

Projections



Potential track of the storm. (CWB map)



Map from Tropical Storm Risk.