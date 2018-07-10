Compass Offices Accelerates Growth As Melbourne Expansion Continues

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Hong Kong’s leading serviced office and co-working space provider, Compass Offices, today announced that it has further strengthened its presence in Australia, with a new mix of hybrid workspaces on Level 17 at 570 Bourke Street, Melbourne.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005298/en/

Fifth Flexible Workspace Operation Opens at 570 Bourke Street (Photo: Business Wire)

Hot on the heels of the recent launch of its 459 Collins Street North Tower address, Compass Offices' second floor at 570 Bourke Street will increase capacity at the business centre to over 500 workstations giving potential clients access to Melbourne’s diverse business talent, expertise and collaboration.

Created to meet the needs of the burgeoning Australian flexible workspace market, the new location will provide a mix of hybrid workspaces to suit SMEs, entrepreneurs, startups and freelancers as well as existing or larger clients seeking project or shorter term space on top of their core requirements.

Compass Offices has continued to expand its Melbourne footprint in response to strong business demand, the growing need to provide agile working spaces and in keeping with the expectations of a new workforce audience.

Businesses will benefit from the prestige that comes with a CBD address, as well as becoming a more attractive workplace amongst top talent. The combination of a central location with easy access to the City, and a thoughtfully designed co-working habitat provides a clear boost to workplace morale and provides an environment which makes it easier to attract top talent and retain staff.

“Where your team works is a big determinant of how your team works,” says Hans Leijten, CEO of Compass Offices, who further adds “Our vision is to provide a choice of inspiring, flexible workspaces which fit the way our customers run their businesses. Our ‘workspace advantage’ combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of smart workspaces designed to match new and evolving work attitudes.”

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services which enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown to over 30 centres with a network of more than 10,000 workstations in eight cities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005298/en/

CONTACT: Compass Offices

Brian King, +852 3975 2656

brian.king@compassoffices.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Compass Offices

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 09:00 PM/DISC: 07/09/2018 09:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005298/en