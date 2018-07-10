William and Kate's son Prince Louis of Cambridge christened at royal ceremony

Prince Louis, the fifth in line to the British throne, was christened on Monday by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the world's Anglicans. The 11-week-old slept through the baptism, during which Welby poured holy water from the River Jordan over the young prince's head.

The baby's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Prince Philip did not attend the christening, a decision which was not understood to be health-related. The monarch plans to host US President Trump on Friday at her Windsor Castle home, west of London.

Archbishop Justin Welby expressed his delight and privilege of presiding over the baptism on Twitter before the ceremony.

Kate and William were joined at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace by William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, along with younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Also in attendance were Kate's parents, siblings, and Louis's six godparents.

