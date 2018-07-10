Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|012
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|203
|00x—5
|10
|0
Sabathia, Holder (6), Cole (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (6), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Wright Jr. 2-0. L_Sabathia 6-4. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (22). Baltimore, Valencia (9), Trumbo (12).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|110
|100
|000
|0—3
|10
|1
|New York
|102
|000
|000
|1—4
|7
|0
Eflin, Ramos (6), Neshek (7), Dominguez (8), Arano (10) and Knapp; Wheeler, Lugo (5), Gsellman (8), Familia (9), T.Peterson (10) and Mesoraco. W_T.Peterson 2-1. L_Arano 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (11). New York, Flores (8), Cabrera (16).