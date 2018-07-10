BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 71 275 71 94 .342 Altuve Hou 92 361 61 122 .338 Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330 JMartinez Bos 85 328 64 108 .329 Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312 MMachado Bal 89 343 44 107 .312 Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307 Brantley Cle 77 314 47 96 .306 MDuffy TB 73 288 28 88 .306 Gurriel Hou 72 290 40 88 .303 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 74; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 59; Bregman, Houston, 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.