UN: 1 in 4 children live in country of conflict or disaster

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. children's agency says 25 percent of the world's children — about 535 million — are living in a country affected by conflict or disaster.

Henrietta Fore told a Security Council meeting Monday on children and armed conflict that this number is "almost beyond comprehension."

She pointed to children and young people whose lives are being shattered by conflicts, including in Yemen, Mali and South Sudan.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said that "more than 60 percent of people in conflict-affected countries are under the age of 25." She said that in countries like Afghanistan a generation of children has never lived in peace.

She stressed the importance of education as "a way to recover from conflict and prevent it in the future."