Eindhoven Airport: Plane evacuated, 'threat' investigated

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee wrote on Monday evening that a 'threat' is being investigated at Eindhoven Airport where a plane was evacuated.

According to the news website AD.nl, the aircraft is Ryanair flight FR1108 which was scheduled to leave at 20:10 (19:10 UTC) for the Scottish city of Edinburgh.

Omroep Brabant reported the plane was evacuated after the discovery of note with "threatening text."

Twitter user 'Kristof Vosters' wrote that there were five planes "stuck on the tarmac" and posted an unverified image.

