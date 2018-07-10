Granite Appoints Kenneth B. Olson to Vice President, Treasurer

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Granite (NYSE: GVA ) announced today that its board of directors appointed Kenneth B. Olson to the position of vice president, treasurer, assistant financial officer and assistant secretary, effective July 9, 2018. Olson succeeds, and will report to, Jigisha Desai who was recently appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Olson joined Granite in 2015 as assistant treasurer where he has been responsible for leading treasury operations including management of cash/debt operations and all leasing and derivatives, monitoring long-term debt, equity, cash and asset management, cash forecasting and investment strategy management.

“Ken was instrumental in our recent acquisitions, executing lender consents and waivers as well as the Company’s largest financing to-date,” said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, James H. Roberts. “His background and expertise make him a valuable member of our team as we continue to execute on Granite’s strategic growth initiatives.”

Prior to Granite, Olson was the head of equity linked capital markets at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong where he assisted companies in raising money through debt and equity related issuances. Previous roles include a director in equity capital markets and corporate finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo, Japan and a manager in finance at IBM in both Tokyo and New York. Olson’s extensive experience, totaling 25 years, spans across treasury, corporate development and financial planning and analysis.

Olson received his bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Washington, a master’s in business degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management and is a Certified Treasury and Professional Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist.

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

