Global Upside Wins "Global Payroll Team of the Year" Award

Global Upside's payroll group has won the prestigious "Global Payroll Team of the Year" award presented by the UK-headquartered Global Payroll Association (GPA). The awards, held in Lisbon, Portugal, were attended by leading international advisers, corporate leaders and payroll providers to recognize and honor excellence in payroll.

"We beat stiff competition from leading companies to win this prestigious award. I am proud of our team. This award is a recognition of their expertise, hard work and reputation in the global payroll space," said Ragu Bhargava, CEO of Global Upside, which operates in 100+ countries.

The awards had a rigorous judging cycle with entrants being rated for complexity and size of project, innovation in problem solving, and impact on bottom-line.

"We presented our work for a US-headquartered technology company that went on an aggressive expansion spree across Asia Pacific. Their internal payroll teams simply could not keep up. We inherited a messy situation with unreported or misreported taxes, non-compliance with statutory norms, issues with payroll funding, lack of proper systems, etc. Neither the management nor the employees were happy and more importantly the Client was taking on serious compliance risks. We had a short timeline to fix things so we put together a dedicated team that methodically identified and resolved issues, setup systems and processes that enabled our Client to get back on track," said Rohit Lohia, Managing Director of Global Upside India.

With this win, Global Upside joins an esteemed list of global payroll award winners including Microsoft. See the full list here.

Earlier this year, Global Upside also won the Le Fonti awards for Excellence in Business and Co-Founder Gita Bhargava won the "The 100 most Influential Women in Silicon Valley" award.

About Global Upside

Global Upside solves business complexity with world-class HR, Payroll, Accounting, Tax, Compliance, PEO, and Talent Acquisition services in 100+ countries. With our integrated, end-to-end support, companies can focus on innovation, growth and excelling in their fields. Learn more at www.globalupside.com.

About Global Payroll Association

The Global Payroll Association is a one-stop-shop for global and in-country payroll professionals providing everything from interactive training courses to comprehensive directories and in-depth country resources. Learn more at https://globalpayrollassociation.com/

