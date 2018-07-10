Next justice joining at time of confidence in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The next Supreme Court justice will join the bench at a time when the public has relatively more confidence in the high court than in Congress or the presidency.

A Gallup survey in June found that 37 percent of Americans have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the court, while another 42 percent had "some" confidence. Only 18 percent had little or no confidence.

Those are sterling marks compared with the court's neighbor on Capitol Hill: Just 11 percent of Americans say they have confidence in Congress, and nearly half say they have little or none.

Confidence in the White House is on par with that of the Supreme Court — though 44 percent of Americans have little or no confidence in the presidency.