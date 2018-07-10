MetLife Names Ed Spehar as Treasurer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that Ed Spehar has been named executive vice president and treasurer, reporting to the chief financial officer. The appointment is effective Aug. 16, 2018, and he will be based in New York City.

Spehar currently serves as senior vice president and CFO for EMEA, a role he will continue to fill until a successor is announced. Previously, Ed served as senior vice president and head of investor relations. Before joining MetLife, Spehar spent 23 years analyzing insurance companies as an equity research analyst. He joined MetLife in 2012 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Spehar succeeds John McCallion who was recently named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Ed brings deep knowledge and a wealth of experience to this role,” said McCallion. “Ed will help ensure we have the right capital structure to support the profitable growth of the business.”

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

