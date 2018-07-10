BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2443 Down 16 Sep 2468 Down 16 Sep 2461 2483 2417 2443 Down 22 Oct 2468 Down 16 Dec 2480 2501 2447 2468 Down 16 Mar 2487 2505 2456 2474 Down 15 May 2490 2511 2461 2480 Down 14 Jul 2495 2516 2469 2485 Down 13 Sep 2518 2518 2482 2489 Down 11 Dec 2518 2518 2483 2491 Down 8 Mar 2495 Down 10 May 2500 Down 9