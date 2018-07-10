BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2443
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2468
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2461
|2483
|2417
|2443
|Down
|22
|Oct
|2468
|Down
|16
|Dec
|2480
|2501
|2447
|2468
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2487
|2505
|2456
|2474
|Down
|15
|May
|2490
|2511
|2461
|2480
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2495
|2516
|2469
|2485
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2518
|2518
|2482
|2489
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2518
|2518
|2483
|2491
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2495
|Down
|10
|May
|2500
|Down
|9