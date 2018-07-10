  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/10 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 115.05 Up .95
Jul 112.20 Up .95
Sep 118.50 Up .95
Sep 114.35 115.20 112.60 115.05 Up .95
Oct 118.50 Up .95
Dec 117.65 118.65 116.05 118.50 Up .95
Mar 121.20 122.20 119.60 122.10 Up 1.00
May 123.75 124.55 122.00 124.50 Up 1.00
Jul 126.05 126.85 124.35 126.85 Up 1.00
Sep 128.60 129.10 127.15 129.10 Up 1.00
Dec 130.60 132.35 130.60 132.35 Up .90
Mar 134.40 135.70 134.15 135.65 Up .90
May 136.95 137.65 136.90 137.65 Up .85
Jul 138.85 139.60 138.80 139.60 Up .85
Sep 140.75 141.45 140.55 141.45 Up .75
Dec 143.20 143.95 143.00 143.95 Up .75
Mar 146.40 Up .75
May 148.15 Up .75