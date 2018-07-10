Pulmonary Embolism | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat pulmonary embolism.

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Pulmonary embolism: Market overview

Pulmonary embolism describes the blockage of a pulmonary artery because of blood clots that travel to the lungs from other parts of the body. It occurs due to deep vein thrombosis, which occurs because of injury and inactivity. Some of the symptoms of pulmonary embolism include irregular heartbeat, anxiety, chest pain, weak pulse, and confusion.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio , “According to a research, in the US, approximately 900,000 people are affected by pulmonary embolism every year. Around 60,000 to 100,000 Americans die due to pulmonary embolism every year. In addition, 10% to 30% of people die within one month of diagnosis. Around 5% to 8% of the US population has one of the several genetic risk factors, in which a genetic defect can be identified that increases the risk of pulmonary embolism.”

Pulmonary embolism: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the pulmonary embolism market based on therapies employed including monotherapy, RoA (oral, intravenous, parenteral, inhalation, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, biological, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (factor Xa, vitamin K, TAFla, right ventricular, plasminogen, direct thrombin, and tissue plasminogen), MoA (factor Xa inhibitor, vitamin K-antagonist, TAFla inhibitor, pulmonary vasodilation, plasminogen activator, direct thrombin inhibitor, and tissue plasminogen activator ), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, not yet recruiting, NA, and unknown).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of pulmonary embolism are monotherapy.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. About six of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

