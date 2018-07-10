Global Mineral Fillers Market 2018-2022 | Factors Driving Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--The global mineral fillers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005796/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mineral fillers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand for mineral fillers from developing countries. The high demand for mineral fillers in the developing countries due to the growth of the construction, packaging, and automotive industries is expected to drive the market growth. Developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia, are expected to contribute highly toward the growth of the global mineral fillers during the forecast period.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

THIS REPORT IS AVAILABLE AT A USD 1,000 DISCOUNT FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in R&D activities of the fillers technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global mineral fillers market:

Global mineral fillers market: Increase in R&D activities of the fillers technologies

The growing innovation and product development of the fillers technologies are expected to drive the global mineral fillers market during the forecast period. In developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, France, and Canada, the growing investment for the production of new mineral fillers products will drive the market growth.

“The increasing R&D activities in transparent ultrafine mineral filler technologies is expected to drive the demand for mineral fillers during the forecast period. The technology uses nepheline syenite, a unique and versatile functional filler for coating applications. The ultrafine grades offer better performance and assist the ultra-violet curing in paints and coatings application,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global mineral fillers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mineral fillers market by application (paper, plastics, paints and coatings, and adhesives and sealants) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The paper segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 33% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 46% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 1%, during 2018-2022.

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS MARKET?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005796/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 02:38 PM/DISC: 07/09/2018 02:38 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005796/en