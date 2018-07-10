Global Special Education Teacher Training Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Inclusive Education to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--The global special education teacher training market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increased demand for special educators. SEN teachers use a wide variety of teaching methods and usually work with children and young adults with physical or mental disabilities. The increasing demand from suburban schools and the increased pay scale are a few factors that are contributing to the rising demand for SEN teachers. This is leading to an increase in the number of teachers enrolling for SEN training and courses.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in inclusive education as one of the key emerging trends in the global special education teacher training market:

Global special education teacher training market: Rise in inclusive education

Inclusive education consists of a single classroom for both general students as well as special students. The increase in the number of government initiatives and the advent of policies, which allow special students to learn in general classrooms have catapulted the growth of inclusive classrooms across regions. The trend of inclusive classrooms is more prominent in developed economies such as the US and the UK.

“The advent of inclusive classrooms has brought in new standards for teacher education in the special education sector. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for teachers who are proficient in both general classes and special education classes. However, several schools lack teachers proficient in both aspects as there has been an increase in faculty shortage,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global special education teacher training market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global special education teacher training market by courses (formal education programs and other courses) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 42% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas and Europe have many job opportunities in the field of special education teachers. This leads to an increase in the enrollments for such courses.

