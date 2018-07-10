The Future of Frisco Grows with New Multifamily Development

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Over the past couple of years, Texas suburbs have dominated the U.S. Census Bureau’s list of fastest-growing cities in the country. To meet the accelerated need for Class A multifamily housing in Frisco, a submarket that has seen unrivaled growth and development, JPI has broken ground on Jefferson at The Gate.

A 425-home luxury multifamily community within Frisco’s The Gate development, Jefferson at The Gate is located on the northwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and John Hickman Parkway. The master development is set to include more than 650,000 square feet of office space, 130,000 square feet of retail space and a luxury hotel.

“With the rapid and sustained population growth in Frisco, now is an exciting and essential time for development,” said Matt Brendel, senior vice president and development partner at JPI, the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth three years running. “To support the large amount of jobs being created in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, there is an impending need for key housing and infrastructure developments as well. We are excited to deliver this unique, conveniently located community to the residents of Frisco, both established and new.”

“We are excited to partner with JPI on this well-located and thoughtfully designed project,” said Mark Alfieri, chief executive officer at MORE Residential. “This reflects our strategy of building a high-quality portfolio of multifamily properties through partnerships with exceptional development sponsors.”

Jefferson at The Gate is anchored by a host of prestigious corporate centers, including Hall Park, The Star, and Legacy Business Park, which is home to suburban Dallas’ largest concentration of corporate America. Additionally, the expansive Legacy West mixed-used development is located less than two miles away and includes the corporate headquarters for a number of Fortune 500 companies, including Toyota, JCPenney, FedEx, Liberty Mutual and many others.

In addition to being located in the heart of Frisco’s North Platinum Corridor, Jefferson at The Gate will offer trail access and lake views to residents, seamlessly weaving a true live-work-play environment. Additional amenities include:

Fifth-floor amenity space Two resort-style pools Concierge service Free wireless connection in all common areas State-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio

Individual apartment homes will be equipped with kitchen islands, 10-foot ceilings (or higher), granite and quartz countertops, designer appliance packages, full-sized washers and dryers and urban mud rooms.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with 4,611 apartment homes under construction. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also has offices in California, Arizona and New York. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI’s executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to student-living housing projects and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, pre-development, underwriting, marketing and asset management services as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

About MORE Residential

MORE Residential is a newly formed real estate company that invests in operating multifamily properties and properties in various stages of development in select markets across the U.S. Based in Plano, Texas, MORE’s executive management team averages more than 20 years’ of experience in multifamily investment with both public and private companies.

