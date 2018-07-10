Working Teens Take Note: With First Income from a Summer Job Also Comes Tax Issues

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005712/en/

Taxes for Teens 101 cheat sheet (Graphic: Business Wire)

What: As teenagers across the country enter the workforce, many for the first time this summer, both teen employees and their parents need to be ready for the tax implications of that first paycheck.

Why: There are several federal tax issues that working teens and their parents may face and should keep in mind so they aren’t caught off guard. Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has developed the attached Taxes for Teens 101 cheat sheet.

Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss the tax issues faced by teenagers and their parents on that first summer job in more detail.

Contact: To arrange interviews with Mark Luscombe or other federal and state tax experts from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting on this or any other tax-related topics, please contact:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005712/en/

CONTACT: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

NICOLE YOUNG

347-931-1055

N.Young@wolterskluwer.com

or

BRENDA AU

847-267-2046

Brenda.Au@wolterskluwer.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING FINANCE PARENTING TEENS CONSUMER

SOURCE: Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 01:13 PM/DISC: 07/09/2018 01:13 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005712/en