Axiom Medical Launches a New and Innovative Website

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced the launch of its newly designed website at http://www.axiomllc.com. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality and enriched content areas to help employers make well-informed decisions about their employee health needs and goals throughout the employee journey, which extends from pre-hire to post-separation.

Website visitors will find the site to effectively showcase a fresh look for Axiom with its mobile-responsiveness and easy- to-navigate design. The homepage features video background of the employee lifestyle, interactive rollover headers and up counting statistics relating to the number of cases managed, cost savings delivered to clients, and lives impacted by Axiom’s Occupational Health Programs and Incident Case Management Services.

“Our new website shows that we are the vibrant, energetic and innovative best practice leader in Occupational Health today! It is exciting to see our public face evolve to reflect what our clients and their workers already know - that our services support them at every step on their health journey. This new design is a huge step forwards - and yet it is just the start of a major ongoing investment in making our digital presence an essential resource for any organization or worker interested in occupational health,” said Axiom CEO Mark H. Robinson.

“In support of our mission to help the workforce get hired, stay healthy and stay on the job, this website will lead the next stage of platforming the company’s advancements in occupational health management. The growth at Axiom over the last couple of years has been phenomenal and has led to investments in technology, people and processes,” states Dara Wheeler, CRO. “We are proud to launch a new website which will enhance the client experience and take the next step in the Axiom journey towards bringing our mission to more employees and the clients they work for!”

Axiom Medical’s new website will provide up to date information relating to company initiatives, industrial health and best practice blog posts, new service offerings, upcoming tradeshows/events and educational webinar resources.

About Axiom Medical

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.axiomllc.com.

The new site was created by the Houston-based web design and internet marketing firm, Method 21.

