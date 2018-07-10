Weitz Adds New Senior Business Development Manager in Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--National general contractor and construction management firm The Weitz Company has added to its business development team in the Southwest.

Kirk Fonfara has been hired by The Weitz Company to help grow business relationships in the construction management firm's Southwest business unit based in Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kirk Fonfara, a 15-year A/E/C industry professional, has joined Weitz as a senior business development manager. He has worked in both the public and private sectors building and maintaining relationships. Fonfara will work within the company’s business unit that operates out of Phoenix where he will partner with The Weitz Company Business Development Manager Samantha Pinkal.

“Kirk has joined the Weitz team to broaden our market presence throughout Arizona and the Southwest,” said Kimberly Davids, general manager of The Weitz Company. “Kirk’s personality is the right fit for our culture and will be key to building successful partnerships that lead to exceptional projects.”

Prior to joining The Weitz Company, Fonfara spent 13 years on the engineering side of the industry working at both Kimley-Horn and HDR Engineering. He is an engaged member of several local and national organizations, including NAIOP, Urban Land Institute Arizona, International Council of Shopping Centers and the Fiesta Bowl.

About The Weitz Company Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a national, full-service general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.

