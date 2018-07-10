Land warning issued for Super Typhoon Maria as it nears Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a land warning for Super Typhoon Maria at 11:30 p.m. on Monday evening (July 9) as the periphery of the storm draws within 18 hours of making landfall in the country.

As of 11 p.m. last night, Super Typhoon Maria was located 810 kilometers east of Yilan and moving in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

Air pressure at the center of the storm is 920 kilopascals (kPa) with maximum sustained winds of 191 kilometers per hour and gusts of 234 kilometers per hour.

At 23:00 tonight (July 10), the eye of the storm is expected to be about 100 kilometers northeast of Keelung.

The storm's periphery is rapidly approaching the waters off eastern, northern, northeastern and southern Taiwan.

Since land warnings are issued 18 hours before the periphery of a typhoon impacts land, it can be deduced that the CWB is anticipating that the periphery of Maria will make landfall on Tuesday evening, around 5:30 p.m.



Current projected path of Maria. (CWB map)

Sea and Land Warnings:

Onshore:

Residents of New Taipei City, Keelung, Taipei City and Yilan should take precautions for strong winds and heavy rains.

Offshore:

A warning has been issued for vessels navigating and operating in the waters off eastern, northern, northeast and southern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), as well as in Taiwan Strait.

Note:

*Coastal areas of northern, southwestern, eastern of Taiwan, as well as Green Island, Orchid Island, the Hengchun Peninsula, and Matsu will have large waves, therefore people are advised to avoid going to the beach in these areas.

*Be advised that there will be a chance of foehn winds in Taitung and Hualien from the morning of July 10 to the early morning of July 11.



CWB map of Maria as it approaches Taiwan.