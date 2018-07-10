Strike shuts down capital of Haiti after 3 days of protests

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A strike by mini-bus and taxi drivers and the closure of most businesses has brought calm to much of the Haitian capital after three days of violent protests and looting sparked by a government plan to raise fuel prices.

The strike made it impossible for most Haitians to get to school or work and the streets of Port-au-Prince were largely deserted.

Still, protesters gathered in some areas and clashed with police. Protesters in recent days have looted stores and set up fiery barricades in the streets.

Protests erupted Friday hours before the government-set price of fuel was to rise by up to 50 percent. The government canceled the increase amid protests that left several people dead and prompted airlines to cancel flights to the impoverished country.