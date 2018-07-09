Alyson Hannigan plays TV mom to glitter-loving 'Fancy Nancy'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyson Hannigan is clear about why she pursued a role on the "Fancy Nancy" TV series: Her daughters, ages 6 and 9.

Hannigan says there's a "love affair" between her family and the books about a girl who doesn't believe in plain-wrap anything, especially words.

Hannigan was so intent on joining Disney Junior's new animated series about Nancy that she called her agent and said she'd take any role —even Frenchy the dog.

She was picked instead to play mom Claire on the series debuting 11 a.m. EDT Friday.