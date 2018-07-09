Keysight Executives, Marketing Team, Products, Recognized by SVUS Awards Recognition Program

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has earned recognition for several executives and solutions from the Silicon Valley United States (SVUS) Awards recognition program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005646/en/

NPG’s IT World Awards: CEO of the Year - Gold Winner: Ron Nersesian, President and CEO at Keysight Technologies; Executive of the Year - Gold Winner: Marie Hattar, Chief Marketing Officer at Keysight Technologies; and Security Service of the Year - Gold Winner: Ixia, a Keysight Business, for Active SSL. PR World Awards: Most Creative Marketing Professional of the Year - Gold Winner: Jeff Harris, Vice President of Brand and Portfolio Marketing at Keysight Technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 award winners.

NPG’s IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology.

CEO of the Year

Gold Winner: Ron Nersesian, President and CEO at Keysight Technologies, 2,500 or more employees

Executive of the Year

Gold Winner: Marie Hattar, Chief Marketing Officer at Keysight Technologies, 2,500 or more employees

Security Service of the Year

Gold Winner: Ixia, a Keysight Business, 2,500 or more employees, for Active SSL which enables organizations to see inside traffic that uses ephemeral key cryptography through its visibility platform.

PR World Awards

PR World Awards® is the world’s premier public relations and corporate marketing awards program created to honor and recognize industry-wide and peer achievements and best efforts of agencies and in-house public relations, marketing, corporate communications, investor relations, and business development professionals, teams, departments, and achievements.

Most Creative Marketing Professional of the Year

Gold Winner: Jeff Harris, Vice President of Brand and Portfolio Marketing at Keysight Technologies inspiring a team of technical marketers to use thought-leadership to surface stories of how Keysight helps customers win in their markets.

Marketing Team of the Year

Bronze Winner: Members of the Team: Marie Hattar, Jeff Harris, Donna Majcen at Keysight Technologies for facilitating a successful global brand refresh focused on highlighting the customer journey and assisting customers in developing innovative solutions.

Women World Awards

Women World Awards are an annual industry and peer’s recognition program honoring women in business and the professions and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America.

Female Executive of the Year

Bronze Winner: Marie Hattar, Chief Marketing Officer at Keysight Technologies for her immediate positive impact bringing vibrancy to an iconic, highly technical brand.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005646/en/

CONTACT: Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

or

Magda Antone, Europe

+34 (93) 3434612

press.emea@keysight.com

or

Connie Wong, Asia

+852 3197-7818

connie-ky_wong@keysight.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 11:38 AM/DISC: 07/09/2018 11:38 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005646/en