The Commodores to Perform at SugarHouse Casino

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--The Grammy Award-winning icons the Commodores will perform their R&B and funk hits at The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, July 13, at 10 a.m. and cost from $55 to $75.

The Commodores will perform at The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Currently consisting of Walter “Clyde” Orange, James Dean “JD” Nicholas and William “WAK” King, the Commodores have sold 70 million records worldwide and earned five #1 albums on Billboard. During the span of 50 plus years in the industry, the group has also netted seven #1 hits and various Top 10 tracks on Pop and R&B formats. Hit songs include “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Night Shift,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Sail On,” “Just to Be Close to You,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” and many more.

“We are excited to hear the timeless classics from the Commodores live,” said Linda Powers, vice president of marketing at SugarHouse Casino. “With many years of creating music, they appeal to multiple generations — there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

Formed in 1968 while all members were attending Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, the Commodores sold more than 60 million records for Motown and were its largest selling act in the ’70s and ’80s. The group has shown continued success throughout the years, with six new albums sold in stores in addition to their own record label, Commodores Records and Entertainment.

Tickets for the Commodores’ show and for all SugarHouse performances — including Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson (July 13, limited tickets available), Cedric “The Entertainer” & Friends (July 21), KC and the Sunshine Band (Aug. 11), Rock The Yacht (Aug. 17), Jon Dorenbos (Aug. 24 and 25) and Chris D’Elia (Sept. 29) — can be purchased at SugarHouseEntertainment.com.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit SugarHouseCasino.com.

