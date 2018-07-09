Fast-Growing Accounting and Advisory Firm Squire & Company, PC Combines with Salt Lake City-based Pinnock, Robbins, Posey & Richins, P.C.

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--As a pivotal step in its efforts to provide a broad-based offering of accounting and advisory services to current and prospective client businesses and to accelerate growth, locally owned Squire & Company, PC (Squire), one of Utah’s largest locally owned CPA and advisory firms, has combined with Pinnock, Robbins, Posey & Richins, P.C. (PRPR), effective July 1, 2018.

Jonyce Bullock, Managing Partner at Squire, and James Beaudoin, Managing Partner at PRPR, signed an agreement to combine companies.

Squire, located in Orem, Utah, and PRPR, located in downtown Salt Lake City, together will offer new expertise to both companies' client rosters, enabling the combined company to offer new and existing clients across several sectors a broadened suite of accounting and advisory services.

“With such a strong cultural fit between our two organizations, we believe we will be better together,” said Jonyce Bullock, managing partner at Squire. “Because we share important characteristics like a 100 percent commitment to quality and partnership with our clients, we believe there is deep synergy in our vision for the future.”

With 45 years in the Utah business community, Squire is one of the fastest growing firms in Utah and has received honors such as Accounting Today’s Top 10 Firms headquartered in the Mountain States and Accounting Today’s 2017 Best Firms to Work For. PRPR has been a fixture in the accounting services industry in Salt Lake City for nearly 75 years.

“PRPR’s long tradition of excellent client service and of providing employees opportunities for growth will be enhanced by combining the resources of these two great firms,” said Jim Beaudoin, managing partner, PRPR. “We look forward to bringing added services to our clients and to meeting the many opportunities of Utah’s dynamic and growing marketplace.”

The consolidated company will be known as Squire and will maintain its offices in both Orem and downtown Salt Lake City. Squire offers more than tax and audit services; the company also provides outsourced services, accounting/ERP systems implementation, buy/sell transaction support, wealth management assistance, and more. Industries served by both companies include construction, manufacturing/distribution, direct sales, government, tax-exempt organizations, technology/life sciences and professional services, among others.

About Squire & Company, PC:

Located in Orem, Utah, Squire & Company, PC, or Squire, is a forward-thinking CPA firm dedicated to serving businesses in the Mountain West. Squire is a privately held accounting firm that has been voted one of the Best Firms to Work For by Accounting Today. Squire has also been voted one of the Top 25 Accounting Firms in Utah as well as one of the Best Utah Businesses to Work For. For over four decades, Squire has focused its strategies and experience on providing a higher perspective and smarter vision. For more information, visit www.squire.com.

About Pinnock, Robbins, Posey & Richins, P.C.

Pinnock, Robbins, Posey & Richins, P.C. is an independent certified public accounting and consulting firm that began in Salt Lake City in 1944. Our shareholders are third generation owners and are leaders in the profession. We have built a reputation for honesty and integrity. Our clients and employees are our most important assets. We value long-lasting, mutually rewarding relationships. Our experience, knowledge, and insight provide our clients with high quality, creative, and responsive service. For more information, visit www.cpaandmore.com.

