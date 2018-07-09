J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Elevates Six to Vice President of J. Alexander’s Holdings, LLC

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) (the Company), owner and operator of the J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill and Lyndhurst Grill collection of restaurants, today announced the promotion of six executives to Vice President of J. Alexander’s Holdings, LLC.

Lonnie J. Stout II, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the announcement and said the following individuals have been elevated to Vice President:

Ian Dodson to Vice President of Culinary Operations;

Jim Filaroski to Vice President of Research & Development and Corporate Executive Chef;

Shannon Hall to Vice President of Hospitality and Service;

Rob Miles to Vice President of Real Estate and Development;

Kristine Mylls to Vice President of Marketing; and

Lisa Nelson to Vice President of Recruiting and Management Development.

“We are pleased to recognize these individuals whose exceptional performances in their respective areas have been integral in contributing to our growth,” Stout said in making the announcement.

Stout said the six individuals collectively have more than 110 years tenure with J. Alexander’s. Two of the executives have a combined 50 years of experience with the Company.

“We continue to succeed through the talents and dedication of these individuals who excel in creating and executing delectable culinary offerings served to our discerning guests by the most professionally trained staff in our industry. Our success,” Stout emphasized, “has also been made possible by these and other leaders in J. Alexander’s who have raised the bar in our industry for outstanding restaurant real estate and management development, and marketing communications. At the end of the day,” he noted, “it all boils down to consistently taking care of business in each area so that we can take care of our guests, ensuring an exceptional dining experience on each and every visit to our restaurants.”

Dodson joined J. Alexander’s in 1993 as a Kitchen Coach and subsequently was named a Head Coach and Regional Director. As Vice President of Culinary Operations, Dodson works with Regional Directors/Regional Vice Presidents on kitchen operations, recipe execution and food quality standards. Dodson began his career working under Swiss Chef Anton Mosimann in London and worked for the Royal Family at Princess Anne’s estate during horse trial season, and later as Head Chef at the Mayfield House Hotel in the Cotswold’s, England. He was born near London and received his formal education from Salisbury College in Wiltshire, England, and was graduated from the Culinary School with Distinctions.

Filaroski joined J. Alexander’s in 1993 as Director of Research and Development and Corporate Executive Chef. He is responsible for new recipe development, food and beverage specifications, purchasing specifications and the rollout of new products. He is a 1990 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America (B.A.), Hyde Park, NY and currently holds memberships in the American Culinary Federation, the Research Chefs Association and the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Filaroski has been a guest speaker at the American Culinary Federation, the Culinary Institute of America and Johnson & Wales University. He has also been Guest Chef at Taste of the Nations.

Hall joined J. Alexander’s in 2001 as a Pub Keep at the opening of the Company’s restaurant in Boca Raton, FL. She has been the Company’s Manager of Hospitality and Service, then Director of Hospitality and Service before being promoted to Vice President. Her responsibilities include front of the house training, hospitality and restaurant operations. She also oversees wine lists and cocktail programs for the Company’s restaurants. Hall was born in Austin, TX and is a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a B.A. degree in Criminal Justice.

Miles first served with Volunteer Capital Corporation, a predecessor company of J. Alexander’s, from 1995-1997 as real estate manager, and was a consultant to J. Alexander’s from 2012-2014 before being named Director of Real Estate and Development. As Vice President of Real Estate and Development, his responsibilities center on real estate expansion, development, entitlements, construction to turnover, facilities maintenance and management of the Real Estate Department. Miles attended the University of Akron where he majored in Business Administration. He has been a licensed Real Estate Broker (Illinois/Michigan) and holds a Certified Leasing Specialist designation with the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Mylls joined J. Alexander’s in 1996 and held several posts in marketing before being named as Director of Marketing. As Vice President of Marketing, her responsibilities include visual presentation of the Company’s various restaurant concepts to their guests. This includes menu design, social media strategy and implementation, web site messaging, print and radio advertising, email campaigns, and gift card design and management. Mylls has a Bachelors in English from George Mason University and a Masters in Corporate Communication from Austin Peay State University. She was born in Mt. Kisco, NY.

Nelson joined J. Alexander’s in 2002 as the Company’s Recruiting Supervisor. As Vice President of Recruiting and Management Development, she is responsible for hiring managers for the Company’s various concepts. She also holds duties for management training programs and continuous education and development programs of the Company’s managers. Nelson was graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Tourism Management. She is a native of Evansville, IN.

About J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc.

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. is a collection of restaurants that focus on providing high quality food, outstanding professional service and an attractive ambiance. The Company presently has 45 restaurants in 16 states, with its headquarters in Nashville, TN. For additional information, visit www.jalexandersholdings.com.

