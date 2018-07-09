US Foods Introduces Clean Labels Across Four of the Company’s Exclusive Brands

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that its entire line of Metro Deli®, Rykoff Sexton®, Chef’s Line® and Stock Yards®* Exclusive Brand products will be produced with clean label profiles as part of the company’s Unpronounceable List™ initiative. The initiative is aimed at producing products with simple, more recognizable ingredients by avoiding, removing or replacing ingredients and food additives found on the company’s new Unpronounceables List.

The company’s Unpronounceables List includes more than 80 ingredients the company will avoid using in more than 1,000 of its Exclusive Brand products. Product ingredient labels across the four best-quality Exclusive Brands will now be free of ingredients such as artificial flavors, artificial (FD&C) colors, high-fructose corn syrup, disodium guanylate, sodium benzoate and monosodium glutamate.

The Unpronounceables List initiative builds on the company’s Great Food. Made Easy. strategy committed to helping independent restaurant operators ‘make it’ with versatile and innovative menu options to meet evolving diner preferences.

“Forty-six percent of millennials would be more likely to buy a product with no artificial ingredients 1 and we see this demand for simple, ‘back to the basics’ ingredients extending into the choices consumers make when dining out,” said Stacie Sopinka, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Quality at US Foods. “As diners increasingly make less-is-more food choices, we will continue to streamline and simplify our products by removing or replacing certain ingredients with preferred alternatives so what’s left is simply good food.”

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

* Does not include product marketed and sold by third party licensees

1 Source: Dataessential

