NJR Home Services Receives Ruud® National Pro Partners™ Award for Third Consecutive Year

WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--NJR Home Services (NJRHS), a subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, is pleased to announce it has been named a National Pro Partner by Ruud, part of the Rheem family of brands. This is the third consecutive year NJRHS received this distinction and was recognized for consistently demonstrating excellence in Ruud sales, customer support and overall service.

NJR Home Services Assistant Vice President Frank Casey accepts the Ruud National Pro Partners Award. Pictured from left to right are Randy Roberts, vice president, sales, Ruud; Frank Casey, NJR Home Services; Chick Dougherty, United Supply; and Mike Branson, executive vice president and general manager, Ruud. Photography courtesy of Ruud

“NJRHS is proud to partner with Ruud to deliver quality home comfort solutions and exceptional service to each of our valued customers,” said Keith Hartman, president of NJR Home Services. “Being named a National Pro Partner is a testament to NJR Home Services’ team of dedicated professionals and our commitment to service excellence.”

NJRHS offers customers home comfort solutions, including equipment sales and installations; solar lease and purchase plans and heating, cooling, water heating, electric and standby generator contracts to residential customers throughout Ocean, Monmouth, Morris and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. As a trusted certified dealer of Ruud heating and air conditioning systems for more than 18 years, NJRHS’ team of trained consultants work closely with customers, performing onsite assessments to determine which systems offer the best solution for their homes. NJRHS service technicians are all licensed professionals within the State of New Jersey.

For information on the sale and installation of Ruud heating and cooling systems, as well as service contracts, visit njrhomeservices.com or call 877-466-3657.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects with a total capacity of nearly 320 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility and its stake in Dominion Midstream Partners, L.P., as well as its 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve ® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project ® and The Sunlight Advantage ®.

For more information about NJR Home Services: Visit www.njrhomeservices.com. Follow us on Twitter @NJRHomeServices. “Like” us on facebook.com/njrhomeservices. Follow us on instagram.com/njrhomeservices/ Download our free NJR investor relations app for iPad, iPhone and Android.

NJR Home Services is not the same company as New Jersey Natural Gas, the utility, and is not regulated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. You do not have to buy products or services from NJR Home Services in order to continue receiving regulated services from New Jersey Natural Gas. Electrical Contractor Bus. Permit #34EB01231200 NJ Home Improvement # 13VH00361500. Frank Casey, Master HVACR contractor Lic. #19HC00366400.

