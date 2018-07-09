Buffon: Champions League not an obsession for me or PSG

PARIS (AP) — Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says the Champions League is not "an obsession" for him after joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The 40-year-old Buffon completed his free-agent move last week after 17 years with Juventus, during which he became established as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

The Champions League is one of the few trophies missing from Buffon's glittering collection, which includes the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

Buffon, who was presented to the media on Monday, says the Champions League is not "an obsession for me and neither for Paris Saint-Germain."

He adds: "I think I can also help PSG to grow a bit on the pitch so then we can aim for even more important goals."

French champion PSG has spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.175 billion) on players since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011 with the aim of turning it into a world-class team.

The club has so far failed to transfer its domestic dominance onto the international stage. It was eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 this season, having reached the quarterfinals the previous four years.