Hong Kong Tourism Board Announces Multifaceted Collaboration with Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures’ Skyscraper

Skyscraper features Johnson as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in Hong Kong, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world, The Pearl, suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name, and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building above the fire line. The film is rated PG-13, and opens worldwide in July.

Amplifying the city's big-screen moment and in association with Skyscraper, the global offices of Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) are launching several integration tactics with Universal Pictures and Legendary.

In the U.S., HKTB is launching the Hong Kong Skyscraper Sweepstakes, featuring the ultimate prize for two, including roundtrip air to Hong Kong in the style and comfort of premium economy seating aboard the award-winning Cathay Pacific Airways. The grand-prize winner and guest will enjoy three nights of luxury accommodations in a spacious deluxe room at the iconic Peninsula Hong Kong. Daily breakfast is also included in the sweepstakes prize.

The Hong Kong Skyscraper Sweepstakes will run through July 31. To enter and for more information, visit https://sweepstakes.discoverhongkong.com/us.

Globally, HKTB will promote the movie among its large Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following to fuse the perfect combination of blockbuster movie and premier destination.

“Hong Kong has always been closely connected to Hollywood and the big screen, as the destination blends the perfect combination of sophistication, authentic culture and adventure," said HKTB U.S. Director Bill Flora. "HKTB is ecstatic about our relationship with the movie and entertainment industry, bringing the magic of Hong Kong to life in this summer's blockbuster movie."

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Skyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, Roland Møller, Noah Taylor, and Pablo Schreiber. Universal Pictures held the movie's official press junket in Hong Kong on July 5, featuring Johnson along with several of his co-stars. In coordination with the film's press junket, Universal Pictures also screened the movie on July 4 and 5 for media, special guests, and fans at the Grand Cinema, Hong Kong's largest multiplex cinema.

About Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s storied history, award-winning food and libations, vibrant arts and culture scene, and stunning great outdoors have made it widely-known as one of the most exhilarating destinations in the world. Its mesmerizing contrasts of east and west, modern and ancient, and urban and natural, offer visitors endless choices when planning a trip to Asia's World City. Visit www.discoverhongkong.com for more information; follow Hong Kong Tourism Board on Twitter at @discoverhk for the latest Hong Kong news and trends.

*About sweepstakes presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board with Universal Pictures:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INTERNET ACCESS REQUIRED. Sweepstakes begins 7/1/18 at 12:00 a.m. PT and ends 7/31/18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open only to legal residents of the 48 continental U.S. and D.C., 18 years of age or older. Limit one (1) entry per person. GRAND PRIZE TRIP MUST BE BOOKED BY OCTOBER 31, 2018 AND TRAVEL MUST BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 21, 2019. See Official Rules for full details including entry period, eligibility restrictions, prize description & limitations. Void where prohibited.

