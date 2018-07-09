The Latest: Indiana AG won't resign amid groping allegation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the groping allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is digging in and rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a lawmaker and several other women.

The Republican said during a news conference Monday that he stands "falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior." He says he's been unfairly treated and asked for a fair investigation.

Hill declined to take questions but said he "never dreamed this could happen to me."

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders called on Hill to resign last week after an internal memo outlining the allegations was leaked to the media.

Hill said Monday that he respects the governor but wished he would have reached out to him "before rushing to judgment."

___

12 a.m.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill plans to address calls for him to resign amid allegations that he inappropriately touched a state lawmaker and several other women.

The Republican is scheduled to make his comments during a news conference Monday morning at his Statehouse office in Indianapolis.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Statehouse GOP leaders last week called on Hill to resign. Dozens of protesters rallied for his resignation Saturday outside the Statehouse.

An internal legislative memo leaked to media outlets says a lawmaker and three legislative staffers allege Hill drunkenly groped them during a March party. Democratic state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and Gabrielle McLemore, the Indiana Senate Democrats' communications director, say they were among the victims.

Hill has called the allegations "vicious and false" and has rebuffed calls to resign.