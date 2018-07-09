CKE Restaurants Rounds Out Executive Team

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), parent company of Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s® restaurants announced today two strategic appointments to its leadership team as the company continues to accelerate growth domestically and abroad. Charles Jemley joins as Chief Financial Officer and Kerry Olson joins as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

“I am proud to add two distinguished leaders to our team and am excited to welcome Charles and Kerry to CKE,” said Jason Marker, CKE Chief Executive Officer. “Both bring valuable food industry experience that will help guide the growth and evolution of our company and brands.”

In his role as CFO, Jemley will oversee global financial operations to include building an infrastructure that is optimized in support of CKE’s global growth strategy. He joins from Starbucks Coffee Company where over the past 12 years he served in a number of senior positions across both the international and domestic businesses, most recently as the senior vice president, Finance for Starbucks Roastery and Reserve. Prior to joining Starbucks, he spent 15 years at Yum Brands including roles in Finance, Development and finally as CFO for the high growth China Division based in Shanghai. Jemley received his B.A. from the University of Louisville and holds an MBA from the University of Washington.

“Charles brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience to CKE. Combined with a deep knowledge of the QSR industry, he will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth and expand the footprint of our brands,” said Marker.

In her role as CLO and General Counsel, Olson will lead global legal strategy and oversee day-to-day operations of the CKE Legal department. She joins from Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, where she was a partner at the international law firm serving clients worldwide. She spent over a decade of her career in the food industry, serving as Assistant General Counsel at both Buffalo Wild Wings and International Dairy Queen Inc. prior to her role as Global General Counsel at Carlson Hotels. Olson received her B.A. from St. Olaf College and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.

“We are pleased to have a distinguished law professional of Kerry’s caliber join the CKE leadership team to help guide our continued global growth,” said Marker. “With both traditional and specialized legal experience, I look forward to seeing what new perspectives she will bring as a key leader in our company.”

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”) is a privately held company headquartered in Franklin, Tenn. CKE is not a franchisor and conducts substantially all of its restaurant activities and operations through its subsidiaries. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC own, operate and franchise the Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Green Burrito® and Red Burrito® concepts. After recent international openings in Chile, Cambodia and Kenya, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC now have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. Known for its one-of-a-kind premium menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, as well as an award-winning marketing approach, the Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s brand continues to deliver substantial and consistent growth in the U.S. and overseas. The Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s system is now 94 percent franchised, with international restaurants representing 21 percent of the system. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

