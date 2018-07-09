Hear that, Kids? Otis Spunkmeyer® is Bringing New Chocolate Chip Muffins to Schools This Fall

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Students across the country have a new sweet treat to look forward to in the cafeteria and a la cart program, Otis Spunkmeyer® announced the addition of a new Chocolate Chip Muffin to its popular Delicious Essentials™ foods. Made with whole grains and rich chocolate chips, the new Delicious Essentials muffins meet school nutrition standards, for both breakfast entrees and Smart Snacks, without sacrificing taste.

The perfect snack any time of day, the Chocolate Chip Muffins are available in a 2-ounce (1CGOE) size. The muffins are individually wrapped to stay fresh for 21 days at room temperature once thawed, making them convenient to store and serve for foodservice professionals. School Nutrition Professionals will be able to place orders starting in August.

These Chocolate Chip Muffins expand the broad offerings of Otis Spunkmeyer® Delicious Essentials™ that are made for convenience, from frozen pre-portioned cookie dough to thaw and serve muffins, and meet even the most stringent school nutrition standards. Existing flavors of the Delicious Essentials™ muffins include Blueberry, Banana, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Apple Cinnamon and Corn. Otis Spunkmeyer developed the Delicious Essentials™ portfolio to meet school requirements. These foods give students the best of both worlds—great tasting options that also meet the USDA Breakfast and Smart Snacks guidelines.

About Otis Spunkmeyer Otis Spunkmeyer®, an ARYZTA® brand, has been a pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business and a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for 40 years. Otis Spunkmeyer began in 1977 as a California chain of retail cookie stores, and soon expanded its business to foodservice operators, offering a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools.

ARYZTA is a global company with a leadership position in specialty frozen bakery. Formed from leading bakery companies around the world, its innovative food portfolio includes breads, artisan breads, cookies, donuts, pastries, cakes, muffins, buns, pizza, flatbreads from beloved brands like La Brea Bakery®, Otis Spunkmeyer®, Oakrun Farm Bakery®, Pennant® and more. To learn more, visit www.aryztaamericas.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

