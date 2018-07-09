Qosina Adds New Closed Male Luer Lock Valves to Its Line

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Qosina has added four new closed male luer lock valve connectors to its existing line of luer-activated valves.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005534/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

These normally closed male valves connect directly to a female luer lock or luer-activated valve, and disconnect simply by twisting counterclockwise. These valves are DEHP-free and completely close upon disconnection, eliminating the need for clamping or capping. They are ideal for flushing and drainage applications; prevent dripping and leakage; restrict the free flow of fluids; and are suitable for gamma and EtO sterilization.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time-to-market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 registered, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005534/en/

CONTACT: Qosina Corporation

Rachelle Morrow, +1 631-242-3000

rmorrow@qosina.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Qosina

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 10:01 AM/DISC: 07/09/2018 10:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005534/en