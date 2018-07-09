Taipei community garden guide tours open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei’s Department of Economic Development (DED) and the National Association for the Promotion of Community Universities are teaming up with the community colleges of Wanha, Xinyi, and Songshan districts to organize three community garden guide tours in July, according to a DED news release last week.



To register for the tours, please call the city’s Community Garden Promotion Center at 02-2598-9712 or visit the registration website (Chinese).



Session 1: LOHAS Tour in Wanhua

Date and Time: 9 a.m. – noon, Friday, July 13

Participants will explore the neighborhood of Youth Park and the community garden--the Youth Community. Located next to a major green space, the community garden is frequented by stray cats. “Residents take advantage of this trend to create a garden which uses cats as its theme, as well as building a habitat for cats next to the garden,” the DED said.



Session 2: Cultural and Historical Tour of Xinyi

Date and Time: 9 a.m. – noon, Friday, July 20

Members from Xinyi District Community College Literature and History class will lead “participants to explore the Futai New Village, the remnants of irrigation cannels, the therapy garden of Hengai Development Center, and Huoshinren Farm at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park,” the DED said.



Session 3: Ecological Tour of Songshan

Date and Time: 9 a.m. – noon, Tuesday, July 24

In addition to proving spaces for planting crops, community gardens also help residents create a friendly atmosphere. “The Sanming LOHAS Rooftop garden is a good example of this, combining community interaction with diversified crop selection. Visitors will also stop by the Fuming Ecological Park,” the DED said.