Transflo Welcomes Industry Veteran, Jim Rodi, as Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Transflo, a leading software provider of mobile workflow, telematics, and business process automation solutions to the transportation industry, today announced the hiring of industry veteran Jim Rodi as Chief Commercial Officer.

Rodi has over 20 years of industry experience, including leadership roles with Qualcomm (now Omnitracs), Rand McNally, and Trimble (including PeopleNet). Most recently he served as Executive Vice President and Group General Manager of Trimble Transport & Logistics.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Rodi will lead Transflo’s go-to-market functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and business development, while collaborating with current management to guide overall corporate strategy and vision.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the team,” said Frank Adelman, President and CEO of Transflo. “Jim brings decades of industry experience and a deep understanding of how our customer base is evolving within the rapidly changing transportation technology landscape.”

“Transflo’s position as a trusted technology partner, for both mobile workflow and infrastructure software solutions, creates a unique opportunity to work closely with customers to develop products addressing the next wave of carrier, broker and shipper pain points,” said Rodi. “I look forward to leading Transflo’s efforts to further strengthen these customer partnerships and drive efficiencies in their organizations.”

The hiring of Rodi comes on the heels of Transflo’s recent capital infusion from True Wind Capital, and in partnership with existing investors and management, a renewed focus on investing behind next generation technology solutions for the transportation industry.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Through its technology, the company delivers real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers. The company’s mobile and cloud-based technologies digitize nearly 500 million shipping documents each year, representing approximately $54 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace of innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

