Door County Begins Using Automated Breathalyzer Kiosks for Court-Mandated Sobriety Testing

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Minneapolis-based Precision Kiosk Technologies announced today that the Sheriff’s Office of Door County, Wisconsin, has installed two Automated Breathalyzer Kiosks (AB Kiosks) at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay and has begun using them to conduct daily alcohol screening of offenders participating in the Huber Work Release program. Later this year they will also begin utilizing one of the AB Kiosks for their Pre-Trial Release program.

The AB Kiosk prints a receipt upon completion of a successful alcohol screening test.

In Wisconsin, many offenders must refrain from using alcohol as a condition of their release, probation, or diversion program. To carry out this directive, sheriff’s deputies typically conduct random alcohol screening using handheld breathalyzer devices – a process that is both costly and time consuming.

The Automated Breathalyzer Kiosk TM is a secure, integrated system that autonomously handles alcohol screening from start to finish. It consists of two components: an interactive alcohol-screening kiosk and a robust offender-management software program. The Kiosk uses biometric fingerprint authentication to verify the identity of the individual, captures video as it administers the breathalyzer test, and automatically uploads the test results to the offender’s file. Operating without any direct supervision, the Kiosk can test up to 40 individuals per hour, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The system’s cloud-based offender-management software simplifies new-client onboarding, coordinates regular and random test scheduling, and handles all test notifications and accounting. Program administrators can initiate a screening program by uploading an entire database in seconds, and deputies can access their offender-management program from any computer, smartphone or tablet.

“The AB Kiosk TM system will free up our deputies for other duties, and give us tremendous flexibility in screening offenders each week,” said Lt. Tammy Sternard. “By automating these programs, we will also enable our offender populations to safely and successfully complete the terms of their probation, parole, and work release programs.”

“We are honored to have Door County adopt the AB Kiosk system to monitor their offender populations,” said Patrick McKinney, general manager of Precision Kiosk Technologies. “This system will improve the efficiency of the County’s alcohol-screening programs and increase the safety of its communities.”

About Precision Kiosk Technologies Minneapolis-based Precision Kiosk Technologies (PKT) leads the electronic monitoring industry in providing high-volume autonomous breathalyzer testing to law enforcement jurisdictions. The company’s stand-alone Automated Breathalyzer Kiosk (AB Kiosk) simplifies and reduces the administrative burden of alcohol screening and other court-mandated offender programs, including probation check-in, Huber work release, and pre- and post-trial services. In addition, PKT designs automated testing kiosks for airports and mass transit facilities, and stadiums and arenas. To learn more about the AB Kiosk system and view a video of the testing process, please visit www.abkiosk.com/video.

