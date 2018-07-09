Presidio Bank Announces Retirement of COO, David Meshriy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Presidio Bank (OTCBB:PDOB), a Bay Area business bank, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer David Meshriy will retire the end of this month. He joined Presidio Bank in 2015 and has been responsible for all Bank Operations, including Cash Management, Loan Operations and Technology.

“Dave’s time at Presidio Bank caps an illustrious career that has spanned five decades. I have known Dave for more than 30 years and worked with him at three different Banks. In his three years at Presidio Bank, Dave has made a significant impact on both the culture and efficiency of the organization,” stated Steve Heitel, Presidio Bank President & Chief Executive Officer. “I will miss working with him, but I and the rest of the Presidio team wish Dave the best as he enters the next phase of his life.”

Replacing Mr. Meshriy will be Karol Watson, currently the Bank’s Loan Operations Manager. Ms. Watson is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and will be responsible for Central Operations, Cash Management Operations, Branch Operations, and Loan Operations. Ms. Watson joined Presidio Bank in 2011 as Senior Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. Prior to joining Presidio, she was Loan Operations Manager for Tamalpais Bank, which was acquired by Union Bank. Prior to that she was at Greater Bay Bank where she managed the Loan Services Group for the $7 billion bank holding company.

“Karol is a talented executive that has the unique ability to deliver high quality client service while also focusing on compliance and operational efficiency,” added Mr. Heitel. “These attributes will serve her well in her new, expanded role.”

About Presidio Bank

Presidio Bank provides business banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors, and not-for-profit organizations, and to their owners who desire personalized, responsive service with access to local decision makers. Presidio Bank offers clients the resources of a large bank combined with the personalized services of a neighborhood bank. Presidio Bank is headquartered in San Francisco, California and currently operates five banking offices in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafael, San Mateo and Palo Alto. More information is available at www.presidiobank.com. Presidio Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

