Mike Condran, P.E. Joins Electro Scan Inc. as Vice President, Southeast Region

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Electro Scan Inc., a leading provider of intelligent leak detection technologies and services for certifying pipe water tightness, is pleased to announce that Michael Condran, P.E. has joined the Company as its Vice President, Southeast Region.

Having 35 years of comprehensive engineering experience with municipal water and wastewater utilities, Condran is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, and Washington.

“It is a privilege to be on board with such a game changing company,” stated Condran.

“I’m excited to bring clients Electro Scan’s ground-breaking solutions to help certify pipeline rehabilitation as watertight, detect leaks in pressurized water mains, and locate and quantify infiltration,” commented Condran.

Condran will be responsible for overseeing new customer acquisition, consulting services, and senior project management in the Southeast Region from Tampa, Florida.

“We are delighted to have an executive of Mike’s caliber joining us,” stated Chuck Hansen, Founder & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.

“Transitioning to new, more accurate ways to prioritize pipe repairs is inevitable,” stated Hansen, former Founder & Chairman of Hansen Information Technologies (1983-2007).

“It’s great to have Mike on board to help municipal utilities, consulting engineers, and contractors adopt new best practices that benefit utility rate payers,” continued Hansen.

Prior to joining Electro Scan Inc., Condran provided senior level design development and project management for municipal infrastructure projects, holding senior management roles with GHD, MWH Global, HDR, and URS, during his career.

“Legacy inspection methods have been problematic,” stated Condran.

“New disruptive technologies, like Electro Scan, take the guesswork out of decision-making needed to ensure reliability, resiliency, and sustainability of our valuable water infrastructure,” continued Condran.

“Electro Scan is experiencing rapid growth,” stated Mark Grabowski, General Manager, Electro Scan Inc.

“With so many cities replacing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) with Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) to test trenchless rehabilitation for water tightness and to locate & quantify infiltration, we welcome Mike’s technical expertise,” commented Grabowski.

About Electro Scan Inc.

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the Company markets & sells intelligent pipe diagnostic equipment, including licensing its companion SaaS-based cloud applications. In addition, the Company provides professional services to municipal clients, both directly and indirectly through authorized partners. Founded in 2011 by Chuck Hansen, an expert in the identification and rehabilitation of critical water and sewer assets, Electro Scan products & services help ensure the long-term reliability & sustainability of pipeline networks.

