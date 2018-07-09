Barnes & Noble Launches New Kids’ Book Hangout™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Barnes & Noble, Inc.(NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced the launch of the “Kids’ Book Hangout,” a nationwide program for young readers ages 6-12 to discover and talk about books while playing fun games and activities. The first Kids’ Book Hangout will be held in all Barnes & Noble stores on Saturday, July 28, at 2 PM. Kids do not need to have read the featured books, but should come ready to find out about new characters, stories and genres.

“With the new Barnes & Noble Kids’ Book Hangout, we’ve created a forum for young readers to gather in our stores to discover books, have fun, and experience the joy of reading with other kids in their community,” said Stephanie Fryling, Vice President of Merchandising, Children’s Books. “The Hangout is designed to introduce young readers to exciting titles, as well as help them to find the books, authors, and series that they will love for years to come.”

For its inaugural Kids’ Book Hangout, Barnes & Noble has teamed up with Penguin Young Readers to highlight four unique books for young readers across genres and reading stages:

by Jacqueline Woodson This touching and powerful poetry collection shares a glimpse into a child’s soul as she searches for her place in the world. ( Caveboy Dave Series #1) by Aaron Reynolds His grandpa invented fire. His dad invented the wheel. How will Caveboy Dave leave his mark? ( Unicorn Rescue Society Series #2) by Adam Gidwitz A secret group of adventurers aims to protect and defend the world’s mythical creatures. by Ann Hood A funny, heartfelt story of a girl growing up in the heart of Beatlemania.

During the Hangout on Saturday, July 28, Barnes & Noble booksellers will host activities related to the books, as well as give participants book-related giveaways to take home. In addition, the four selected books will be 20% off all day, and Barnes & Noble Cafés will be offering $1 off Frappuccinos and smoothies for all event participants.

The Kids’ Book Hangout will be held seasonally and add to Barnes & Noble’s other offerings for young readers, including the Company’s weekly nationwide Storytimes, and the Summer Reading Program, in which kids can earn a free book when they read eight books and bring a completed reading journal to a store.

“We can’t wait to host kids, parents, and caregivers in our stores for the first Kids’ Book Hangout, and we look forward to continuing the Barnes & Noble tradition of helping young readers discover their next great read,” Fryling said.

