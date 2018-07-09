Taiwanese man confesses to crime to get fed in jail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A middle-aged man in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan confessed to a crime he committed in recent days to police and wished to be sent back to jail where he can get fed, according to a CNA report on Monday.

Neipu police station chief Huang Ming-hung (黃明宏) said that a man surnamed Liao was walking back and forth outside the police station when he was approached by an on-duty police officer who wanted to show his concern, the report said. Liao told the officer he had gone several days without food and hoped he could go back to jail, according to the report. The officer was very surprised to hear what Liao had to say; nevertheless, the officer offered the man hot food to alleviate his hunger, according to the report.

At first Liao was quiet, but after the officer patiently inquired why he wanted to go back to jail, the man began to open up to the officer and told him why he was financially strapped and living a hand-to-mouth existence, the report said.



Liao told police he had been in and out of prison many times for committing theft and that after he served his time and got out of jail at the beginning of this year, he tried to find a job but was discriminated against and got rejected time after time, causing him to be in an awful plight and spawn the idea of going back to jail to get fed, the report said.



Liao, who has never been married, has made a living by doing odd jobs, the police chief said, adding that after he got out of jail at the beginning of this year, he moved from his home in northern Taiwan to live with his uncle in Neipu Township, Pingtung County. However, he couldn’t get along with his uncle, police said, according to the report.

Police encouraged Liao to live a new and normal life. However, Liao told police that nobody had really cared about him, and after he got out jail, people shunned him as if he were a rat, according to the report. Liao went on and confessed that he had stolen cables and sold them for cash not long ago. Police inquired into the details of the theft and found that the way Liao stole the cables matched a cable theft case that had happened recently, the report said.

After reviewing surveillance footage and the vehicle used in the crime, police confirmed that Liao committed the cable theft. Police referred him to prosecutors for further investigation, while encouraging him to find a decent job and start all over again after getting out of jail again, according to the report.