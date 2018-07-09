RH Introduces 2018 Collections

CORTE MADERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the consecutive release of the 2018 RH Interiors and RH Modern Source Books. At nearly 1,100 pages combined, these inspirational design resources present one of the largest curated and fully integrated assortments of luxury home furnishings, lighting, textiles, art and décor in the world. Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman enlisted some of the industry’s most influential designers, artisans and manufacturers to bring these new collections to life and showcase their work on the evolving RH platform.

This season, RH unveils an exclusive new partnership with , a first-of-its-kind art curation and publishing company founded by award-winning actress and artist Portia de Rossi that creates exacting 3-D reproductions of original works by a select group of emerging and established artists across the globe. Until now, artists have had no method to recreate paintings with depth, dimension and nuance. GENERAL PUBLIC’s revolutionary Synograph™ is a 3-D print that captures texture and brushwork in such detail that it is nearly indistinguishable from the original. Like a photograph, this unique marriage of art and technology enables the artist to create multiple reproductions of an original, thereby making it available to the general public, as opposed to just one collector.

The is prominently featured throughout the new Source Books with paintings from artists (Antwerp), (Los Angeles), (Johannesburg) and (Amsterdam). Bold, confident and dramatically scaled, these contemporary works share a sense of movement and fluidity, subtle use of color and simplified form.

The new introduces by Richard Forwood (England). Hewn from massive timbers of French oak, this collection merges organic materials and bold geometric proportions. Spanning living, dining, bed and bath, each piece is unique and celebrates the wood’s texture and grain. Featuring interlocking rectangles of decades-old pine that play textural counterpoint to monolithic concrete slabs, offers one-of-a-kind dining, coffee, console and side tables. Designer Julie Lawrence (Virginia) has also reinterpreted her occasional collection, inspired by famed sculptor Diego Giacometti, with frames of solid hand-forged brass juxtaposed with Carrara marble or glass tops.

The epic comfort of the , designed by Timothy Oulton (London), has been reimagined in two new profiles – Cloud Track, with a streamlined silhouette; and Cloud Slope, offering soft classic lines. An additional cushion fill option with a feather-wrapped core has also been introduced for a firmer, more resilient sit. Complementing the Cloud is the , a customizable system scaled for seamless integration with the sofa collections, and includes a range of minimalist coffee, console and side tables.

Standout chandelier and pendant collections by Ian K. Fowler (Chicago) include , in which the tapered iron lantern has been inverted for a fresh, yet familiar form; , its spare, textured metal frame paired with clear seeded glass panes housing suspended filament tube bulbs; , an Art Deco-influenced form with transparent glass cylinders held in place by bands of solid steel; and , an elevated version of the bare bulb designed around one central component – a precision-crafted, diamond knurled socket.

RH’s premiere collaboration with internationally celebrated interior designer Kelly Hoppen (London) yields defined by rich texture, subtle dimension and graphic appeal. Reflecting her timeless style and exquisite bespoke workmanship, these complementary offerings feature striking combinations of pure linen, premium leather and suede.

The new represents the brand’s innovative point of view, defined by a minimalist aesthetic, the finest materials and maximum functionality. Introductions include the designed by master craftsman Jens Juul Eilersen (Denmark), which captures the clean lines and distinctive proportions of the 20th-century Danish style he helped define. Founded 120 years ago, Eilersen's eponymous family-owned company builds sofas to last a lifetime. Expanding on the and Modular Sectionals are , defined by a low, linear silhouette; , a sleek shelter design that floats on steel legs; and , an architectural form with slim track arms and boldly scaled cushions.

A focus on statement seating includes the , featuring a suspended square back and distinctive v-legs; and two exclusively reissued pieces from iconic American midcentury designer Milo Baughman (New York): and . Informed by Italian modernist design of the 1950s and 1960s, the is reimagined with a new style, and the option of an American oak base on any of the Italia silhouettes.

An exercise in European-influenced minimalism, distinguished designer Jonathan Browning’s (San Francisco) new features a pure, geometric form masterfully crafted of flat metal bars punctuated by glowing glass diffusers.

A standalone introduces nearly three dozen by renowned fourth-generation designer Ben Soleimani (Los Angeles and London), including a new line of hand-knotted performance rugs with the lush texture and natural feel of wool. Incorporating the same artistry and exceptional craftsmanship Soleimani brings to his signature lines, each rug repels stains, spills and moisture, and is durable enough for use outdoors. The new designs include centuries-old Moroccan motifs reinterpreted with fluid, oversized diamond compositions and tribal influences; Persian-inspired floral abstracts and sophisticated tone-on-tone patterns; graphic metallics that create a tasteful play on light; and lush shags rendered in striking solids such as silver, sand and black.

For more on RH Interiors, RH Modern and RH Rugs, visit RH.com or RHModern.com.

ABOUT RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHModern.com and Waterworks.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including regarding the 2018 RH Interiors and RH Modern Source Books presenting one of the largest curated and fully integrated assortments of luxury home furnishings, lighting, textiles, art and décor in the world, and similar statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We cannot assure you that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, among others, risks related to the number of new business initiatives we are undertaking; our ability to introduce new products and merchandise categories that will be of interest to our customers and to new customers; as well as those risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in RH’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our investor relations website at ir.rh.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

