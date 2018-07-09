Masimo Announces Vital Signs Check Application for the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the worldwide release of the Vital Signs Check Application, an integrated patient data collection and workflow application for the Masimo Root ® patient monitoring and connectivity platform. Vital Signs Check, available for new and existing Root customers through a software upgrade, augments Root’s versatility by helping to automate hospital vital signs testing workflows.

Root is a powerful, expandable platform that integrates an array of technologies, devices, and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions – in a single, clinician-centric hub. Root’s plug-and-play expansion capabilities allow clinicians to simplify patient monitoring by bringing together advanced rainbow SET™ Pulse CO-Oximetry, brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, capnography, and vital signs measurements on an easy-to-interpret, customizable display, empowering clinicians with important information for making patient assessments.

Root Vital Signs Check allows clinicians to streamline vital signs measurement workflows and optimize patient data management through:

Automated patient association, with the ability to quickly associate clinicians with their measurement sessions and patients with their data using barcode scanning or a drop-down menu that pulls data from a hospital’s HL7 Admit Discharge Transfer (ADT) system. Centralized data collection using a single device. Root, with the use of its optional roll stand, serves as a convenient, mobile data collection point for a variety of integrated measurements, including oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), pulse rate, respiration rate, noninvasive hemoglobin (SpHb ® ), and noninvasive blood pressure and temperature (including, in the U.S., non-contact thermometry via the newly announced TIR-1™). Clinicians can also enter up to 30 additional measurements for immediate documentation and validation at the patient’s bedside, configured for each care area’s protocols. Early Warning Scores. Configurable early warning scores (EWS) can be calculated using up to 14 Root-measured and manually-entered contributors, as determined by hospital protocol. Immediate electronic charting at the bedside, with the ability to send complete, comprehensive data to the hospital electronic medical record (EMR) with the touch of a button. If a network connection is interrupted or only available at an access point, Root can store up to 1,000 sessions and automatically push all data to the EMR once network access becomes available, saving time and minimizing the need for manual documentation. Local storage, coupled with unique patient identifiers, also allows clinicians to trend and review progress over time from the bedside, which may help to identify patterns of deterioration.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “From the operating room to the emergency room, from the ICU to the med-surg unit, Root is streamlining care, simplifying access to critical data, and improving hospital workflows, all so that clinicians can stay focused on their patients. With the Vital Signs Check app, Root’s utility is further enhanced, taking an important aspect of hospital care – the repetitive, data-and-labor-intensive measurement of patient vitals – that can benefit greatly from automation and bringing it in line with the best that modern technology offers.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, 1 improve CCHD screening in newborns, 2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs. 3,4,5 Masimo SET ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, 6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. 7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb ® ), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO ® ), methemoglobin (SpMet ® ), Pleth Variability Index (PVi ® ), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2, pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect ® (MOC-9 ® ) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7 ® wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

