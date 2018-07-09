Market Opportunity Assessment Study for a Consumer Packaging Company: Understanding the Scale of Market Opportunities | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity assessment study on the CPG industry. A global consumer packaging company wanted to get holistic perspectives and real-time insights on the market situation to act fast and make the most of potential market opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005410/en/

Market Opportunity Assessment Uncovering and Understanding the Scale of Market Opportunities for the Consumer Packaging Space. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti, “The macroeconomic environment joined with the increasing need to develop economically sustainable packages is a major concern for companies operating in the packaging market.”

to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

Current developments in the packaging industry have formed a high demand for packaging materials such as pouches, foils, and cling wraps. But, striking the right balance between the functionality of the package and sophistication is the main challenge for players in the consumer packaging sector. Packing industry companies are now concentrating on developing innovative packages that are intended at enticing customers to drive sales. At the same time, they are looking at developing solutions that meet the toughness and functionality requirements.

The market opportunity assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to find market risks and opportunities and attain a detailed understanding of the market prior to expanding the business. The client was also able to build detailed business plans and strategies.

This market opportunity assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gauge numerous factors influencing their decision-making process in the packaging industry Gain comprehensive insights into the market opportunities To know more about our market opportunity assessment solution,

This market opportunity assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Offering a bird’s-eye view of the key competitors and their major products Identifying ways to improve their market share To read more about the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete market opportunity assessment study here:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005410/en/

CONTACT: Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING PACKAGING

SOURCE: Infiniti Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 08:03 AM/DISC: 07/09/2018 08:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005410/en