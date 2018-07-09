New 3M Tegaderm Antimicrobial I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing Helps Make Peripheral Lines a Central Part of Infection Risk Reduction Programs

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Every IV catheter poses potential for serious and costly complications, including those occurring from commonly used peripheral intravenous (PIV) catheters. According to a recent survey of 650 U.S. infection preventionists and clinicians, more than 50% of those surveyed strongly agreed that peripheral line associated bloodstream infection (PLABSI) poses a real threat to patients in acute care settings. 1

To address the growing concern of PIV complications, 3M has introduced 3M™ Tegaderm™ Antimicrobial I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing and 3M™ Tegaderm™ Antimicrobial Transparent Dressing to enhance its offerings for PIV maintenance solutions.

Research has shown that up to 47% of central-line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) occurred in patients with multiple lines, including PIV lines. 2 Contamination at the PIV insertion site can be a source of bloodstream infections. For example, the leading source of healthcare-acquired S. aureus bloodstream infections in one hospital over an 8-year period was associated with PIVs. 3 More broadly, research shows viable bacteria may remain on the skin, and regrowth may occur within 24 hours after the use of chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) skin preps. 4

The new 3M antimicrobial PIV dressings integrate CHG transparently throughout the adhesive to suppress normal skin flora regrowth on prepped skin for up to 7 days, better than non-antimicrobial dressings. The dressing’s transparency provides clinicians continuous site visibility, which enables early identification of complications at the insertion site. Tegaderm Antimicrobial I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing is designed to minimize catheter movement and dislodgement.

This addition to 3M antimicrobial PIV care and maintenance products — which includes 3M™ Tegaderm™ Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) I.V. Securement Dressings and 3M™ Curos™ Disinfecting Port Protectors — provides clinicians with an even greater ability to protect patients from the risk of infection-related IV complications.

“Successful infection prevention relies on clinicians using proven technology in alignment with best practice protocols,” stated Pat Parks, MD, PhD, medical director for 3M Medical Solutions Division. “The new Tegaderm Antimicrobial I.V. Securement Dressing helps enable clinicians to provide antimicrobial protection for patients with PIV lines and helps make PIV lines a central part of infection risk reduction programs.”

To learn more about 3M offerings for PIV care and maintenance, please visit 3M.com/PIVcare.

