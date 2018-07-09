Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;81;73;Some sun, a shower;83;75;WSW;7;85%;75%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;90;Mostly sunny, warm;109;92;N;7;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;68;Sunny, breezy, nice;97;69;W;17;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;79;66;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;SSE;6;54%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;72;57;Spotty showers;70;57;NNW;17;72%;67%;3

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;64;51;Occasional rain;63;52;S;9;68%;90%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;109;86;Sunny and hot;108;81;WSW;10;21%;30%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;Partly sunny;85;63;NNE;8;44%;63%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds and cool;60;42;Partly sunny, cool;60;43;SE;5;69%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;85;71;Mostly sunny;85;71;S;6;55%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Rainy times;61;49;A shower in the a.m.;57;48;SW;13;72%;58%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;85;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;86;WNW;17;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;A thick cloud cover;90;75;SSW;8;62%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Rain and drizzle;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;WSW;14;78%;87%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;W;8;72%;67%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;85;73;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;SSE;8;69%;9%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;72;Mostly cloudy;86;72;S;5;63%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;71;60;Showers and t-storms;78;60;WSW;5;80%;69%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;76;56;A shower or t-storm;70;59;NNE;4;49%;86%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;49;A little a.m. rain;63;46;SE;8;77%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;51;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;S;5;47%;12%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-shower;83;63;Periods of sun;80;61;NW;5;54%;68%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;77;54;Not as warm;67;54;NNW;9;61%;63%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;77;63;Thunderstorms;77;62;NE;5;81%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;83;61;Partly sunny;84;64;NNW;4;50%;44%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;52;40;Partial sunshine;54;45;NNE;6;70%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;Partly sunny;85;61;NW;4;32%;30%;9

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;74;69;Pleasant and warmer;85;74;ENE;6;75%;38%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;77;Sunlit and very warm;99;76;NNE;7;33%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;Mostly sunny;66;51;ESE;9;79%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;66;A shower or t-storm;81;66;SE;4;64%;60%;10

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;97;83;Rather cloudy;98;84;WSW;13;51%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and hot;90;73;Turning sunny;82;67;NNE;10;63%;12%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;88;79;Showers;85;79;SW;12;76%;96%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;69;55;A passing shower;69;58;N;7;65%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;WSW;13;73%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;76;A shower or t-storm;92;78;SE;5;63%;65%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;86;69;A shower in spots;84;70;SSE;12;75%;43%;8

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, hot;106;86;Increasing clouds;102;83;ESE;7;58%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;95;66;Partly sunny;97;66;S;7;25%;17%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;SSE;10;75%;79%;10

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;87;70;A morning shower;88;73;ESE;6;63%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;70;47;Partly sunny;69;54;NE;9;64%;62%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunlit and very hot;107;73;Very hot;105;73;NNE;6;16%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny;84;66;WSW;12;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NNW;5;81%;91%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;68;47;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;5;58%;44%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;88;73;NE;8;68%;28%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;69;55;A shower or t-storm;67;56;NE;8;74%;66%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain this morning;91;77;Cloudy, downpours;88;77;SW;12;85%;97%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;90;81;A shower in the a.m.;91;78;ESE;10;68%;59%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower;86;74;A passing shower;87;75;ENE;15;55%;58%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;82;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;W;9;69%;78%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;A strong t-storm;103;81;ENE;11;55%;81%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;82;70;Sunshine and humid;86;72;NE;7;67%;42%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;90;75;A t-storm around;91;75;NE;5;65%;55%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;86;Nice with some sun;98;85;N;12;47%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;61;43;Clouds and sun;61;41;WSW;5;58%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;68;Sunny and very hot;100;68;NW;6;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;91;82;Hazy sunshine;91;82;SW;10;58%;15%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning rain;81;70;Showers and t-storms;81;71;S;4;85%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;106;82;Partial sunshine;104;82;S;14;31%;31%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;84;62;Partial sunshine;82;65;WSW;5;54%;36%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;79;Showers and t-storms;89;81;E;11;69%;82%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;89;67;Sunny and pleasant;90;68;WSW;5;57%;4%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;81;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;SSE;8;79%;79%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;High clouds;88;74;ESE;4;78%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;57;27;Mostly sunny, mild;57;27;S;6;30%;4%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;74;A couple of showers;85;75;WSW;7;79%;74%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;60;Partly sunny;66;61;S;8;74%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;83;66;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;W;7;67%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;82;56;Not as warm;73;56;NNE;11;51%;14%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;95;69;Clouds and sun;90;70;S;6;47%;5%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;81;69;NE;6;72%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;96;68;Sunny and hot;96;66;NNE;4;31%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds breaking;87;83;A shower in the a.m.;89;80;WSW;7;69%;80%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;77;Showers around;86;76;ENE;4;77%;70%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;92;77;Morning showers;82;78;SW;10;88%;91%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;55;44;Mostly cloudy;56;45;NW;8;70%;9%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;74;52;ENE;6;53%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SE;6;71%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of sun;74;57;A shower or t-storm;75;59;NE;5;68%;66%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;81;76;Mostly sunny, nice;82;75;SSW;15;69%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;52;42;Sunny;55;40;NE;5;74%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;89;69;Partly sunny;83;61;NNW;3;51%;36%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;72;59;A few showers;74;62;NNW;7;68%;76%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain, some heavy;79;75;Occasional rain;82;75;WSW;10;91%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;53;Mainly cloudy;72;56;SSE;6;66%;67%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and seasonable;87;70;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;N;9;46%;58%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;Sunshine;94;71;WNW;9;43%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;75;56;Mostly cloudy;78;58;ENE;7;56%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;87;73;Nice with some sun;89;74;W;5;66%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;69;59;Warmer;80;61;NE;6;39%;14%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;A morning shower;82;53;N;10;51%;40%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;82;78;A t-storm in spots;83;78;E;15;77%;89%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;7;85%;81%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;86;74;Downpours;87;73;E;5;80%;78%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;81;60;Partial sunshine;76;56;N;7;50%;22%;6

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;ESE;7;54%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning t-storm;91;78;Cloudy with showers;90;77;WSW;8;74%;90%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;86;74;Mostly cloudy;86;74;SE;19;71%;57%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;Tropical rainstorm;94;76;ESE;8;55%;82%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;78;56;Showers and t-storms;69;54;WNW;6;61%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;63;Rain, heavy at times;76;70;ESE;8;92%;98%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;75;51;An afternoon shower;73;50;SSE;8;48%;57%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;NNE;7;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;72;Rain at times;81;73;SE;8;77%;100%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with a shower;51;47;A morning shower;53;47;S;15;78%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thundershower;69;56;Partly sunny;71;57;N;4;70%;44%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;79;65;Rain, not as warm;69;62;WSW;9;77%;94%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;107;86;Sunny and seasonable;112;86;NNW;15;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;89;64;Sunshine, pleasant;88;66;SSW;8;46%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;69;59;Rain, mainly early;68;59;N;8;80%;78%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;71;58;Fog, then sun;73;58;WSW;11;59%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A shower or t-storm;80;66;ENE;7;66%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A little rain;83;79;A stray shower;86;79;SE;14;73%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;N;6;78%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun;83;66;Increasing clouds;82;62;W;7;24%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;70;39;Partly sunny;62;37;NNE;2;50%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A little rain;87;74;A little rain;81;74;NE;6;84%;74%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds, then sun;86;63;Clouds break;85;60;NW;6;68%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;75;58;Sun and clouds, nice;73;58;NNE;5;63%;15%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with rain;71;68;Cloudy and warmer;86;75;SSE;5;76%;67%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun returning;93;81;Partly sunny and hot;91;81;ESE;10;62%;10%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;88;77;A shower or two;87;78;SSE;7;76%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;70;57;A heavy thunderstorm;73;56;WNW;6;76%;65%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;87;80;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;E;15;68%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;73;55;Clouds and sun;76;55;NNE;9;47%;38%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;62;48;More sun than clouds;62;47;W;8;60%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;100;77;Some wind and rain;88;77;NNW;16;75%;96%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;70;57;A shower or t-storm;70;56;NE;8;69%;64%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;77;Sunshine, very hot;107;79;E;7;18%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;91;69;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;ENE;9;51%;16%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;110;82;Mostly sunny, warm;103;81;ESE;7;14%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;90;73;Sunny and nice;87;75;N;8;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;84;64;Partly sunny;84;66;E;5;48%;32%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Occasional a.m. rain;87;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;77;S;11;68%;31%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny;81;65;NNW;9;59%;1%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;88;76;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;NNE;11;61%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;Plenty of sun;91;71;WNW;14;44%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny intervals;73;52;Thundershowers;60;50;E;8;81%;85%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;72;59;Partly sunny;70;56;NNW;5;63%;35%;8

Vienna, Austria;A thundershower;82;62;Partly sunny;79;61;WNW;6;52%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNW;6;75%;83%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, pleasant;73;56;Some sun, a t-storm;75;58;ENE;5;60%;64%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;80;59;Mostly cloudy;82;63;E;6;41%;19%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Periods of rain;55;43;Partly sunny;53;44;NNW;12;65%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;SW;7;82%;57%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;99;66;Sunshine, very hot;98;69;NE;3;35%;6%;11

