Onkos Surgical® and Insight Medical Systems team up to explore applications of augmented reality in musculoskeletal oncology

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2018--Insight Medical Systems has teamed up with Onkos Surgical, Inc. to explore opportunities to apply Insight Medical’s ARVIS™ (Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System) in musculoskeletal oncology. The companies are working on a pilot project to assess the technology for use in tumor surgery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005156/en/

ARVIS™, currently under development, has tracking and visualization capabilities which allow precise and efficient execution of surgical plans. The headset has the ability to project virtual models of the patient’s anatomy into the surgeon’s field of view during the surgical procedure so that anatomical structures beneath the surface are visible. Similarly, virtual models of the implants or instruments are projected so that the surgeon can see their relationship to the hidden anatomical structures. Key measurements, such as the orientation and position of instruments and implants relative to the patient’s anatomy, are displayed. This may enable less invasive surgery, improve outcomes and reduce patient risk.

“ Onkos Surgical is investing heavily in capabilities and technology to bring innovation to musculoskeletal oncology surgeons. Augmented reality technology has the potential of simplifying the complex and providing surgeons with input and feedback that may improve the precision of surgical planning and interoperative workflow. This technology fits well with our portfolio of Precision Oncology solutions,” said Patrick Treacy, CEO and Co-founder of Onkos.

“The convergence of 3D imaging, modeling and printing with advanced simulation technology will be transformative for oncology surgeons,” said Shervin Oskouei, MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. “Oncology surgeons are working on complex pathologies that require precise surgical intervention. Augmented reality may present an interesting approach to navigating these complex reconstructions.”

“We’re excited to partner with Onkos, who is a leader in the field of orthopedic oncology,” said Jonathan Nielsen, Vice President of R&D, Insight Medical Systems. “There is a great opportunity to improve precision and visualization in these complex procedures, and Onkos is an ideal partner to jointly develop a system that complements their expertise in surgical planning and implant design.”

About Insight Medical Systems

Based in Laguna Hills, CA, Insight Medical Systems is a medical device company with a focus on orthopedic surgical procedures including spinal fusion, joint replacement and ACL reconstruction. It is leveraging augmented reality technology to provide a highly cost effective and easy-to-use alternative to surgical navigation systems and robots. The addressable market in the USA for computer assisted surgery in orthopedics is estimated to exceed $1 Billion by 2022. For more information, visit www.insightmedsys.com

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, NJ, Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. Onkos Surgical believes surgical oncology deserves attention, focus and innovation. Through dedication and strategic partnerships, Onkos Surgical will advance surgical oncology solutions and advocate for and support the surgeons and caregivers that dedicate their lives to the surgical treatment of cancer. For more information, visit www.onkossurgical.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005156/en/

CONTACT: Onkos Surgical

Sean P. Curry, 973-264-5400

Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations

scurry@onkossurgical.com

or

Insight Medical Systems

Nicholas R. van der Walt, 858-225-9882

CEO

nvanderwalt@insightmedsys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES ONCOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Insight Medical Systems

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/09/2018 06:52 AM/DISC: 07/09/2018 06:52 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005156/en